Germany Minister Robert Habeck Claims Berlin 'very Very Close' To End Use Of Russian Oil

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck has stated that Germany has reached "very very close" to ending dependence on Russian oil. He made the remarks alongside his Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa during his visit to Warsaw on April 26. Habeck stressed that Poland and Germany have been able to strengthen cooperation with the aim to become independent from Russian imports, Euractiv reported.

According to Germany Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, Poland and Germany are united in the European Union and they must work to quickly "free" themselves from Russian imports, as per the Euractiv report. Notably, Germany imported 35% of its total oil consumption from Russia in 2021. Habeck stated that the cooperation between Poland and Germany in the oil sector will help to involve new countries in oil supply and sign new contracts for oil import. He stated that the companies were making efforts for new contracts of supply. The Polish government has been working to make Berlin agree to an oil embargo to target the economy of Russia. The companies and the government is working to make the conditions feasible for deliveries. The deliveries need to be made through ports and mineral oil must be delivered via truck and train, the Euractiv report cited ministry press release. Reportedly, Gdansk port will play a significant part as oil shipments will reach there and they will be then moved to German refineries.

Germany to stop Russia oil imports by year end: Annalena Baerbock

The statement of Robert Habeck comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin seeks to end the import of Russian energy in the shortest time, Ukrinform reported. She further stated that they have outlined a plan to cut off coal and oil imports from Russia. According to Baerbock, Germany will stop importing Russian energy resources, including imports of coal by the end of the summer. She further added that Germany will reduce the import of oil by half, by summer and will stop oil import by the end of 2022, as per the Ukrinform report. Annalena Baerbock made the statement after she held a meeting with leaders of three Baltic states. Furthermore, Baerbock admitted that Germany had committed "mistakes" in the past, including by dependence on Russia for the development of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several EU nations have committed to reducing dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Image: AP