Germany Ready To Support Ukraine In Future, But Admits 'can’t Give More Weapons' Amid War

Amid Russia's ruthless invasion of Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Tuesday informed that Berlin stands ready to support Kyiv in the future but in terms of weapons supplies it can’t "give away much more to the war-torn country". However, she further stated that Ukraine could be assured of Germany’s intentions to continue its support in the future.

Talking to the reporters during her visit to Mullheim, Lambrecht said that Germany last month delivered its first round of heavy weapons, including some of the state-of-the-art heavy weapons, such as Panzerhaubitze 2000, to Ukraine after its authorities made repeated appeals to Germany for better weapons and ammunition in order to hold off Russia's military offensive in eastern Ukraine.

"We can’t give away much more from the Bundeswehr, I'll say that very clearly, and my colleague is aware of that,” the German minister was quoted as saying by Russia-based RT News.

'Can’t give more to Ukraine': Germany

Notably, Germany has been providing Ukraine with weapons and support since Russia began its offensive war against its neighbour. However, earlier last month, Defense Minister Lambrecht made it clear that Berlin would keep supporting Ukraine "with everything possible" but not at the expense of its own defense capabilities.

While Germany is providing every possible support to Ukraine, it still is unable to match the United States and the United Kingdom. The country, therefore, even faced accusations from both the Ukrainian and Polish officials of “overpromising and under delivering” and not helping Ukraine enough to its capabilities.

Elaborating Germany's efforts to help Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that Berlin will continue to support Ukraine under the “circular exchange” principle. According to the scheme, Eastern European countries donate their Soviet-era military inventory to Ukraine and in turn receive more modern systems from Germany.

Ukraine pleads for more weapons

Andrey Yermak, chief of staff to President Vladimir Zelenskyy, recently said that the Ukrainian military needs more weapons to win the battle against Russia. Yermark asserted that more weapons are required by the Ukrainian army before the arrival of winter. It is believed that if the war continues till winters, the weather is going to benefit the Russian forces.

"Today, our main goal is victory. To do this, we need our military to have everything they need. They have everything except sufficient equipment and sufficient weapons," he was quoted by RT News.