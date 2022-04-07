Germany Says Satellite Images Show Bodies Of Victims Present In Bucha Since March 10

Ever since the images of slain bodies in Bucha streets have emerged, the international community and European Union have demanded an independent investigation into the killings of civilians in Ukraine. In the latest development, German government spokesperson Steffen Gebeshtright has stated that the experts in Berlin have carefully analyzed the satellite images of Bucha in mid-March, UKUniform reported. He asserted that there is no doubt that the bodies of victims have been present there for a long where they have been found after the Russian troops retreated.

German government spokesperson Steffen Gebeshtright stated that the satellite images are estimated to have been taken between March 10 to March 18. He revealed that the images have indicated that the bodies of slain people that were found on Yablunska Street in Bucha have been present there since March 10, as per the news report. He pointed out that the data shows that Russian armed forces were present in the region from 7 March to 30 March.

Steffen Gebeshtright further stated that the Russian troops even participated in the interrogation of prisoners who had been later executed. He asserted that targeted killings by Russian armed forces indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is involved in "human rights abuses and war crimes to achieve his goal," as per the UKUniform report. The statement of the German government spokesperson comes as the statements of the Russian side in Germany called the photos from Bucha "staging" and added that they had no involvement in the killings of Ukrainians.

Killings in Bucha

Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday, April 3, stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region during the first two days. It is to mention here that these regions were previously occupied by Russian armed forces. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian occupiers will be much higher. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, revealed the tragedies caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city.

During the first 2 days alone, 410 bodies of killed Ukrainians were found in the liberated districts of Kyiv region – Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The exact number of victims of russian occupiers, unfortunatelly, will be much higher.#RussianWarCrimes#BuchaMassacre — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 3, 2022

Russia denies involvement in killings

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister in a tweet said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." He called Russian action "deliberate" and stressed that Russian armed forces want to kill as many Ukrainians as they can. However, Russian authorities have denied involvement in the killings of Ukrainians in Bucha. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied all accusations related to the slayings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack," TASS reported. Lavrov stated that the "fake attack" was circulated on all channels and social media platforms by Ukraine and Western countries. Lavrov clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city as per the agreement on March 30.

