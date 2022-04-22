Germany Unable To Supply Heavy Weapons To Ukraine, Might Set Up ‘circular Exchange’

Germany cannot send heavy weapons to Ukraine from its own supplies, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday as the Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state continued for the 57th day. In a television broadcast, he proposed a set up a ‘circular exchange’ with EU and NATO states which would mean that other countries would supply arms for which Berlin will later compensate. In addendum, she also suggested that Soviet-made weapons including tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles could be used in the fighting.

She said, " It (using Soviet-made arms) could imply tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and various alternatives that individual countries could offload. We are currently discussing this, and things are running very fast". Asked when Ukraine could get that heavy weaponry, the German defense minister said, "it could happen within days".

The Olaf Scholz administration has triggered a backlash from the international community for its inadequncy to supply heavy weaponry to Ukrainian troops battling Vladimir Putin’s forces. Earlier this month, a report by DW stated that Germany’s list of weapons for Ukraine has not been agreed “with anyone” in Kyiv. Interestingly, the plan for a circular exchange was earlier put forward by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who also acts as Economy and Climate Action Minister.

'a turning point'

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops. Previously, Germany had provided 1000 anti-tank weapons, and 500 Stinger anti-tank defence systems its own stockpile.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said in a statement earlier this month “It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine’s side," he had added amidst Russia increasing attacks on Ukraine.

(Image: AP)