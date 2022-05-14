Germany's FM Annalena Baerbock Says She Supports Finland And Sweden Joining NATO

Germany's Foreign Minister on Tuesday stated that she supports Finland and Sweden joining NATO. During the final press conference following the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Germany, Baerbock stated that each country is free to decide whether or not to join the alliance. This is also true for Sweden and Finland.

The German Foreign Minister went on to say that it was not NATO's actions that pushed Sweden and Finland to join, but rather the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. She further added that Finland and Sweden are willing to join the alliance because they want to live in peace with their neighbours.

"It is not NATO that has pushed Sweden and Finland to join, but the actions of the Russian President have pushed Finland and Sweden, because they want to continue to live in peace with their neighbors, into this alliance, if they join together, which I would very much support," Baerbock stated.

On May 14, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will decide "to seek NATO membership in the next few days." Further, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced on May 12 that the country will consider Finland's views on NATO membership as it explores joining the military alliance.

Baerbock further explained, "The German government has already made it clear that we more than support this accession. Sweden and Finland are strong countries in terms of their own defense capabilities. That alone would make their accession stronger for NATO."

Putin warns Finland against abandoning its neutrality: Kremlin

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on May 13 that Helsinki would be making a mistake if it abandoned its neutral status and joined NATO, according to the Kremlin. Putin stated that Finland faces no security threats, and that any shift in its foreign policy stance could harm bilateral relations.

Notably, on May 12, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised Finland's NATO membership application and pledged Berlin's "full support." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, has criticised Finland and Sweden for seeking NATO membership. Erdogan said on May 13 that he does not see Sweden and Finland joining NATO "positively," and that "Scandinavian countries are like a guest house for terrorist organisations."