Ukraine has been assured of Germany's support in the war against Russia for years to come, if necessary, by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock stated that she wanted the Russia-Ukraine war to be over as soon as possible, however, Kyiv might need more powerful weapons from the allies by next summer to counter Moscow's aggression.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Baerbock said, "Of course, I would like the war to end as soon as possible, but, unfortunately, we have to assume that Ukraine may need more heavy weapons from their friends next summer."

She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been mistaken in believing that Ukraine would fall within a few weeks despite her earlier warning that the war 'could go on for years.' "Ukraine also protects our freedom, our peaceful order," the German Foreign Minister proclaimed.

She added, "And we support them with funds and military means. For as long as it is necessary. Period."

Baerbock also defended Ukraine's claim to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. "Ukraine also controls Crimea. The world has never recognised the 2014 annexation, which was illegal under international law." She warned Germans to not allow war fatigue to set in as the conflict crosses six months, admitting that people were 'now feeling the consequences of Putin's energy war in their own pockets.'

Baerbock noted, "The social division of Europe is part of Putin's warfare. We must prevent this. It will be a rocky road, but it is part of our political responsibility to cushion the social imbalances resulting from high energy prices."

Johnson asks West to continue supporting Ukraine

Additionally, Baerbock categorically rejected calls from some German politicians to approve the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline in order to permit more Russian gas deliveries and prevent a gas crisis in the country later this year.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, the outgoing British Prime Minister, has said that in order for Ukraine to succeed militarily in its conflict with Russia, Western countries must continue to support the country. Johnson claimed that if Russian President Vladimir Putin is allowed to get away with his crimes and forcefully reshape the borders of Europe, he will do the same thing in other parts of the former Soviet Union's periphery.

In an opinion piece for Daily Mail on August 27, Johnson predicted that as soon as other countries discover that using violence and aggression can be effective, a new cycle of 'political and economic instability' would begin.

Image: AP