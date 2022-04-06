Google Refutes Claims Of Deleting Russian State Websites From Web Search Results

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, several Russian government websites have been blocked from being accessed on the Google search engine. However, the company has denied removing the Russian websites from the search results, Interfax reported. The statement of Google came as the Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor said that Google had removed websites of Russian defence and interior ministries from search results in Russia.

Speaking to Interfax, the company press service revealed that the Google search access to these websites has been blocked and they have not initiated any action concerning webpages. Further, the company's press service stated that they were "looking into the situation." Earlier, Google had stated that it had not deleted the link to the Russian Defence ministry website from its search results and did not take any action in relation to the website. The company stressed that it appears that the webpage is blocking the system and stopping them from searching it. Google cited it as the reason for the website not showing in the search results in some cases.

Roskomnadzor calls on Google to remove restrictions

Earlier on April 5, Roskomnadzor called on Google to "immediately" remove the restrictions placed on the Russian state websites in search results. It further called on the company to give an explanation for the decision of not to show Russian websites in the search results. On April 1, the Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor called on YouTube to remove the restrictions announced against channels run by the PolitRussia online publication, as per the Interfax report. It further revealed that it had recorded around 60 censorship acts against Russian media and other online platforms on YouTube.

Russia bans access to Google News

Moscow on 23 March had blocked access to Google News and accused the site of providing access to materials containing "unreliable information," Interfax reported. The decision to block Google News came at the request of Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office. As per the statement provided by the Russian authorities, they determined that the website “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing unreliable socially significant information about the course of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.”