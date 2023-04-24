Gun Battle Breaks Out Between Wagner Group & Russian Troops: Ukrainian Report

A recent fight between Russian army soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner Group reportedly escalated into a shootout in Stanytsia Luhanska, located in the Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast of Eastern Ukraine, according to claims made by the Ukrainian General Staff. The daily evening briefing stated that casualties were reported on both sides during the clash, as per a report from Sky News.

The report further suggests that different Russian forces are attempting to shift blame for their own tactical failures and losses onto each other. While the claim has not been independently verified, it is worth noting that the Wagner Group has previously found itself at odds with the Russian Defence Ministry. Luhansk Oblast was occupied by Russia in early July 2022, as part of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia in Eastern Ukraine. The situation in the region remains volatile, with frequent clashes and tensions between various armed groups and forces.

Here is what you need to know about the Wagner Group

The Wagner Group is a private military company (PMC) that has gained notoriety for its involvement in various conflicts around the world, including in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and Africa. The group is known for its paramilitary operations and is believed to have close ties to the Russian government. However, it officially operates as a private entity, and the Russian government has denied any formal affiliation with the group.

It is named after Wagner, the German composer, and is believed to have been involved in the Russian government's efforts to annex Crimea in Ukraine in 2014. The group has since been reported to have participated in military operations in eastern Ukraine, supporting pro-Russian separatist forces in the conflict.

One of the key features of the Wagner Group is its utilisation of mercenaries, who are recruited from Russia and other countries and are often deployed to conflict zones on behalf of the group. These mercenaries are reportedly offered financial incentives and promised confidentiality, but operate without official recognition or protection from the Russian government.

The Wagner Group has been accused of committing numerous human rights abuses, including war crimes and atrocities against civilians. It has been implicated in actions such as the downing of a civilian aircraft over eastern Ukraine in 2014, the torture and killing of prisoners in Syria, and other violations of international humanitarian law.

Despite its controversial reputation, the Wagner Group has been reported to have played a significant role in various conflicts, with its mercenaries allegedly providing support to Russian-backed forces, and advancing Russian interests in conflict zones. However, the Russian government has officially denied any involvement with the group, and the group itself operates with secrecy and minimal transparency.

The Wagner Group's activities have drawn international attention and have been a source of concern for governments, human rights organisations, and the United Nations. Some countries, including the United States and several European nations, have imposed sanctions on the group and its members, citing their involvement in human rights abuses and violations of international law.