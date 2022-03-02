Last Updated:

Here's How India & 180 Other Nations Voted As UNGA Deplored Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conducted a referendum on Tuesday. Here's how 181 nations voted

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conducted a referendum on Tuesday. The draft resolution that sought to reprimand Russia over its offensive against Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraws its troops in Kyiv, was put to vote. In the referendum, 141 countries have voted for the resolution while 5 has voted against the resolution. 35 countries have abstained from the referendum, which also includes India. Check full list here:-

Countries that voted for the resolution 

Afghanistan Croatia Ireland Myanmar Sao Tome
Albania Cyprus Israel Nauru Saudi Arabia
Andorra Czech Republic Italy Nepal Serbia
Antigua-Barbuda Dem Rep of the Che Jamaica Netherlands Seychelles
Argentina Denmark Japan New Zealand Sierra Leonne
Australia Djibouti Jordon Niger Singapore
Austria Dominica Kenya Nigeria Slovakia
Bahamas Dominican Republic Kiribati North Macedonia Slovenia
Bahrain Ecuador Kuwait Norway Soloman Island
Barbados Egypt Latvia Oman Somalia
Belgium Estonia Lebanon Palau Spain 
Belize Fiji Lesotho Panama Suriname
Benin Finland Liberia Papua New Guinea Sweden
Bhutan France Libya Paraguay Switzerland
Bosnia-Herzegovina Gabon Liechtenstein Peru Thailand
Botswana Gambia Lithuania Philippines Timor-Leste
Brazil Georgia Luxembourg Poland Tonga
Brunei Darussalam Germany Malawi Portugal Trinidad-Tobago
Bulgaria Ghana Malaysia Qatar Tunisia
Cabo Verde Greece Maldives Rep of Korea Turkey
Cambodia Grenada Malta Rep of Moldova Tuvalu
Canada Guatemala Marshal Islands Romania Ukraine
Chad Guyana Mauritania Rwanda United Arab Emirates
Chile Haiti Mauritius Saint Kitts-Nevis United Kingdom
Colombia Honduras Mexico Saint Lucia United States
Comoros Hungary Micronesia Saint Vincent Uruguay
Costa Rica Iceland Monaco Samoa Vanuatu
Cote D'Voire Indonesia Montenegro San Marino

Yemen

Zambia

Countries that voted against the resolution

Belarus
North Korea
Eritrea
Russia
Syria

 Countries that abstained

Algeria Burundi El Salvador Kazakhstan Mongolia Senegal Tajikistan
Angola Central African Republic Equatorial Guinea Kyrgyzstan Mozambique South Africa Uganda
Armenia China India Laos Namibia South Sudan  Tanzania
Bangladesh Congo Iran Madagascar Nicaragua Sri Lanka Vietnam
Bolivia Cuba Iraq Mali Pakistan Sudan Zimbabwe

 

