Here's How India & 180 Other Nations Voted As UNGA Deplored Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conducted a referendum on Tuesday. The draft resolution that sought to reprimand Russia over its offensive against Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraws its troops in Kyiv, was put to vote. In the referendum, 141 countries have voted for the resolution while 5 has voted against the resolution. 35 countries have abstained from the referendum, which also includes India. Check full list here:-

Countries that voted for the resolution

Afghanistan Croatia Ireland Myanmar Sao Tome Albania Cyprus Israel Nauru Saudi Arabia Andorra Czech Republic Italy Nepal Serbia Antigua-Barbuda Dem Rep of the Che Jamaica Netherlands Seychelles Argentina Denmark Japan New Zealand Sierra Leonne Australia Djibouti Jordon Niger Singapore Austria Dominica Kenya Nigeria Slovakia Bahamas Dominican Republic Kiribati North Macedonia Slovenia Bahrain Ecuador Kuwait Norway Soloman Island Barbados Egypt Latvia Oman Somalia Belgium Estonia Lebanon Palau Spain Belize Fiji Lesotho Panama Suriname Benin Finland Liberia Papua New Guinea Sweden Bhutan France Libya Paraguay Switzerland Bosnia-Herzegovina Gabon Liechtenstein Peru Thailand Botswana Gambia Lithuania Philippines Timor-Leste Brazil Georgia Luxembourg Poland Tonga Brunei Darussalam Germany Malawi Portugal Trinidad-Tobago Bulgaria Ghana Malaysia Qatar Tunisia Cabo Verde Greece Maldives Rep of Korea Turkey Cambodia Grenada Malta Rep of Moldova Tuvalu Canada Guatemala Marshal Islands Romania Ukraine Chad Guyana Mauritania Rwanda United Arab Emirates Chile Haiti Mauritius Saint Kitts-Nevis United Kingdom Colombia Honduras Mexico Saint Lucia United States Comoros Hungary Micronesia Saint Vincent Uruguay Costa Rica Iceland Monaco Samoa Vanuatu Cote D'Voire Indonesia Montenegro San Marino Yemen Zambia

Countries that voted against the resolution

Belarus North Korea Eritrea Russia Syria

Countries that abstained