Here's How India & 180 Other Nations Voted As UNGA Deplored Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia brings ex-Ukraine Prez to Minsk talks; Putin wants him to replace Zelensky: Reports
Quick links:
Image:AP/PTI
As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conducted a referendum on Tuesday. The draft resolution that sought to reprimand Russia over its offensive against Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraws its troops in Kyiv, was put to vote. In the referendum, 141 countries have voted for the resolution while 5 has voted against the resolution. 35 countries have abstained from the referendum, which also includes India. Check full list here:-
|Afghanistan
|Croatia
|Ireland
|Myanmar
|Sao Tome
|Albania
|Cyprus
|Israel
|Nauru
|Saudi Arabia
|Andorra
|Czech Republic
|Italy
|Nepal
|Serbia
|Antigua-Barbuda
|Dem Rep of the Che
|Jamaica
|Netherlands
|Seychelles
|Argentina
|Denmark
|Japan
|New Zealand
|Sierra Leonne
|Australia
|Djibouti
|Jordon
|Niger
|Singapore
|Austria
|Dominica
|Kenya
|Nigeria
|Slovakia
|Bahamas
|Dominican Republic
|Kiribati
|North Macedonia
|Slovenia
|Bahrain
|Ecuador
|Kuwait
|Norway
|Soloman Island
|Barbados
|Egypt
|Latvia
|Oman
|Somalia
|Belgium
|Estonia
|Lebanon
|Palau
|Spain
|Belize
|Fiji
|Lesotho
|Panama
|Suriname
|Benin
|Finland
|Liberia
|Papua New Guinea
|Sweden
|Bhutan
|France
|Libya
|Paraguay
|Switzerland
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Gabon
|Liechtenstein
|Peru
|Thailand
|Botswana
|Gambia
|Lithuania
|Philippines
|Timor-Leste
|Brazil
|Georgia
|Luxembourg
|Poland
|Tonga
|Brunei Darussalam
|Germany
|Malawi
|Portugal
|Trinidad-Tobago
|Bulgaria
|Ghana
|Malaysia
|Qatar
|Tunisia
|Cabo Verde
|Greece
|Maldives
|Rep of Korea
|Turkey
|Cambodia
|Grenada
|Malta
|Rep of Moldova
|Tuvalu
|Canada
|Guatemala
|Marshal Islands
|Romania
|Ukraine
|Chad
|Guyana
|Mauritania
|Rwanda
|United Arab Emirates
|Chile
|Haiti
|Mauritius
|Saint Kitts-Nevis
|United Kingdom
|Colombia
|Honduras
|Mexico
|Saint Lucia
|United States
|Comoros
|Hungary
|Micronesia
|Saint Vincent
|Uruguay
|Costa Rica
|Iceland
|Monaco
|Samoa
|Vanuatu
|Cote D'Voire
|Indonesia
|Montenegro
|San Marino
|
Yemen
Zambia
|Belarus
|North Korea
|Eritrea
|Russia
|Syria
|Algeria
|Burundi
|El Salvador
|Kazakhstan
|Mongolia
|Senegal
|Tajikistan
|Angola
|Central African Republic
|Equatorial Guinea
|Kyrgyzstan
|Mozambique
|South Africa
|Uganda
|Armenia
|China
|India
|Laos
|Namibia
|South Sudan
|Tanzania
|Bangladesh
|Congo
|Iran
|Madagascar
|Nicaragua
|Sri Lanka
|Vietnam
|Bolivia
|Cuba
|Iraq
|Mali
|Pakistan
|Sudan
|Zimbabwe
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates