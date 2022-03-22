Ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered the 27th day with Mariupol becoming the most ravaged Ukrainian city. Human Rights Watch has also noted that more than 3,000 civilians have been slain in the Russian shelling in Mariupol. Even though the exact death toll of the Russian invasion is yet to be disclosed, a city official told Human Rights Watch that as of Sunday, around 220,000 people still remained in the Mariupol which represents 50% of the city’s pre-war population.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued to unleash its massive offensive on Mariupol, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has categorically dismissed any ultimatums given by Moscow. But why the Russian forces are trying to seize the Ukrainian port city, and how can Mariupol become a strategic win for Russia and a major blow for Ukraine? There are several reasons that make Mariupol crucial for both sides, and here are some of them:

Mariupol’s location would benefit Russia greatly

The first and foremost reason which makes Mariupol so important is the city’s geographical location. Even though it occupies only a tiny area on the map of Ukraine, it stands right in the way of Russian forces who are trying to get out of the Crimean peninsula. As per BBC, Russian forces are pushing north-east to try to link up their soldiers with the Ukrainian-separatist allies in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Russia has been eying the fall of Mariupol in order to secure a safe land passage between Moscow-annexed Crimea and Donbas.

According to BBC, UK General Sir Richard Barrons, who is the former commander of UK Joint Forces Command has said that capturing Mariupol is vital for the war efforts by Russia. He was quoted as saying that Russia would feel they have “successfully concluded” the war after they complete the land bridge from Russia to Crimea. Hence, capturing Mariupol, according to Barrons, will be viewed by Russian forces as a “major strategic success”.

Mariupol can give Russia control of 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline

Moreover, if Russia is able to seize Mariupol, the country would also end up with full control of over 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline. This can significantly cut down Ukraine’s maritime trade and isolate the former Soviet Union nation from the world.

Mariupol brings in cash for Ukraine

The city has been pivotal as it is located on the Sea of Azov, a part of the Black Sea. In the Azov Sea region, Mariupol is the biggest port and hosts major iron and steelworks. Prior to Russia's unprovoked military offensive on Ukraine, Mariupol was also the key export hub for Ukrainian steel, coal, and corn which is sent to the Middle East and even regions beyond that. Even eight years after Russia annexed Crimea, Mariupol was struggling while lying in the middle of Russian forces on that peninsula and the pro-Kremlin separatists in the breakaway self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, stated BBC. The capture of the export hub could harm Ukraine's economy greatly.

How is Russia trying to capture Mariupol?

Apart from constantly bombing the city, Russia has also surrounded the city as Ukraine continues to cement its stance of defending Mariupol down to the last Ukrainian soldier. As per media reports, Russian troops are slowly trying to arrive in the centre of the city with indications that bombardment would only intensify as the war is in the fourth week without any major wins for Russia in the devastating war in Ukraine and in the absence of a peace deal between both countries.

The civilians in Mariupol have also opted to take up arms to resist the Russian advances and have resisted for 27 days now. As per reports, Ukrainians were also successfully able to preoccupy a large number of Russian troops. This has further triggered the Russian commanders to take up the latest version of medieval siege tactics including surrounding the city from all sides.

Hence, Mariupol is constantly under Russian shelling destroying more than 90% of the city. Other strategies which are being used by Russia to capture the city include cutting off electricity, fresh water, food, and medical supplies. The tactics have led to the major humanitarian crisis in Mariupol but Moscow has now blamed it all on Ukraine refusing to surrender by a deadline. Russia had demanded Mariupol's defenders to “law down arms” by 5 AM on Monday (local time). However, Ukraine dismissed the ultimatum by Moscow and the fighting continues to date.

How is Ukraine resisting the siege of Mariupol?

Ukraine has been preventing Russia’s military advances in Mariupol. And despite Russian forces encircling the city and causing humanitarian chaos, Ukrainian prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that there could be no question of surrender. According to the online news site Ukrainska Pravda, she said, “There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this…Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open a [humanitarian] corridor”.

Even though Ukraine has continued to reiterate its stance of not giving up, reports had previously emerged that the Mariupol city council has claimed that several thousand residents have been “deported” to remote Russian cities. Since February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in Ukraine, over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced and has claimed thousands of lives.

Now that Russia’s ultimatum on Mariupol was ignored by Ukraine and no further comment was made by Moscow, the fate of Mariupol still remains uncertain. However, Ukrainian armed forces have said on Tuesday that Russian forces are running out of both ammunition and food supplies. Ukraine has predicted that the ‘enemy’ side would run out of crucial supplies within three days.

Image: AP