How Russian 'Z' Turned Into A Symbol Of Resistance For Pro-Ukraine Activists In Crimea

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second year, with Russian troops being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territory and war-ravaged Ukraine showing tough resistance, it has come to the fore that pro-Ukrainian activists in the temporarily occupied Crimea are turning Russian military symbols—the letter Z—into sand clocks, which were earlier painted with the colour of the Ukrainian flag.

Why are Pro-Ukranian activists redrawing Russian "Z" into sand clocks?

According to Pravda, the campaign named Nablyzhaietsia chas svobody [The time of freedom is approaching] was launched by the Crimean branch of the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement. Ukranian activists are redrawing the Z symbol, which the Russians leave on the streets of occupied cities and villages, and turning it into blue and yellow sand clocks. By drawing sand clocks, the activists are trying to convey the message that Russian attackers are left with very little time.

Also, the activists have called on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to join the action. "The blue and yellow sand clocks that started to appear on the peninsula are our warning to the occupiers that they have little time left to leave Ukrainian territories," said the curator of Yellow Ribbon, according to the outlet.

Notably, the transformed Russian symbols Z have been seen in places including Yalta, Simferopol, Sevastopol, Saki and other populated areas of the peninsula. "During the nine years of occupation, Russia did everything to destroy the Ukrainian resistance in Crimea, imprisoning and kidnapping those who remained loyal to their state." "But despite everything, the resistance on the peninsula is only getting stronger," said Tamila Tasheva, who is the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also, the activists have painted Russian military symbols on the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The sand clock drawing has mostly been seen in Nova Kakhovka, Melitopol, and Berdyansk. Earlier in March 2022, the activists had created the "Yellow Ribbon," which is a resistance movement that was formed in the spring of 2022 in Kherson and has currently spread to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Image: AP