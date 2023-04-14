Hungary's PM Orban Suggests Ukraine Crisis Will End If US And EU Stop Backing Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claimed on Friday that Ukraine is economically unsustainable and reliant on support from the United States and Europe to sustain its existence. Orban's remarks suggest that he believes the conflict in Ukraine would come to an end if such support were to cease.

"In fact, Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms. The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable…. Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself. The question is whether we support Ukraine," he said to a Hungarian broadcaster, as per a report from Sputnik. The moment Europe and America decide that no they won't, the conflict will end, suggested the Hungarian Prime Minister. He added that Europe has spent billions of dollars on Ukraine, which can't continue forever.

A look at Hungary's relationship with rest of the EU

Since Viktor Orban became Prime Minister of Hungary, the country's relationship with the rest of the European Union (EU) has been marked by tensions and disagreements on various issues. Orban's leadership has been characterised by a shift towards populist and nationalist policies, which have led to clashes with EU institutions and other member states.

One significant area of contention has been Hungary's stance on migration and asylum policies. Orban's government has pursued a hardline approach, refusing to accept quotas for resettling refugees and constructing border fences to prevent migration flows. This has put Hungary at odds with the EU, which has called for a more coordinated and cooperative approach to the migration crisis.

Another point of contention has been the erosion of democratic institutions and the rule of law in Hungary under Orban's leadership. The EU has raised concerns about measures taken by the Hungarian government that are seen as undermining the independence of the judiciary, media freedom, and civil liberties. These concerns have led to investigations and legal action by the EU against Hungary, including triggering Article 7 of the EU Treaty, which could result in sanctions and the suspension of Hungary's voting rights in the EU Council.

Orban's government has also been critical of the EU's policies on economic and social issues, advocating for a more sovereign and nationalist approach. Hungary has clashed with the EU on issues such as budgetary policies, taxation, and labor regulations, often seeking exemptions or special treatment that goes against EU principles of economic integration and solidarity.