IAEA Chief Expected To Visit Kyiv & Moscow Next Week As Russia Detains Director General

Following the detention of Ihor Murashov, Director General of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and the deteriorating security situation at the nuclear plant, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv next week to hold a dialogue. He is expected to bring up the prospect of the creation of a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the watchdog said in a statement published on Sunday.

"Director General Grossi continues his consultations and other efforts aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible. He is expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

IAEA seeking clarifications for detention of plant's Director General

IAEA stated that in line with the nuclear safety and security mandate, the international atomic agency has been actively seeking clarifications and hopes for a prompt and satisfactory resolution on the security issue at the plant. Director General Grossi reiterated that the detention of the Director General of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has a very may have a very significant impact on at least two of the seven indispensable nuclear safety and security pillars. Further, he outlined that the Director General of the ZNPP has the responsibility to ensure the nuclear safety and security of the plant.

“Such a detention of any member of the plant staff would be a source of grave concern in itself, but also for its psychological impact and pressure on the rest of the staff - which is detrimental to nuclear safety and security”, said Director General Grossi.

Grossi expressed concerns about the safety of the nuclear plant, saying that plant’s operational procedures are implemented by Director General Ihor Murashov, whom Russian forces detained. This also includes activities mandatory for nuclear safety, radiation safety of operating personnel, and nuclear security. Additionally, he activates and leads the response to any on-site nuclear emergency, Grossi reminded in a statement. “His absence from duty in this way also has an immediate and serious impact on decision-making in ensuring the safety and security of the plant,” Director General Grossi added. Additionally, the IAEA informed that its inspectors at the ZNPP reported that several explosions were again heard in the vicinity of the plant.