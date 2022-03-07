International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Sunday, said that Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has reported problems in communicating with staff operating at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. In an online release, the director-general of the nuclear watchdog revealed Europe’s largest nuclear plant is completely under Russian forces who have obstructed telecommunications. “Although regular staff continued to operate the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, the plant management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the site last week," Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

He further added, “In a second serious development, Ukraine has reported that the Russian forces at the site have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication”.

Earlier on Friday, Russian forces captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest power plant, in a late-night attack, soon after which a fire broke out. Russia's actions prompted global concerns of a potential disaster, triggering the memories of the world's worst nuclear disaster, Chernobyl in the year 1986. The Ukrainian officials later revealed that the fire was eventually put out and no radiation was emitted. However, Russia's aggressive move was heavily censured by the international community and authorities across the world.

Reacting to the development, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated that the incident underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion. During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, said the fire broke out as a result of the Russian bombing of the plant, thereby accusing Moscow of committing "nuclear terrorism." However, Igor Konashenkov, who is a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, alleged that a Ukrainian sabotage group set fire to Zaporizhzhia without leaving behind any evidence.

What is happening in Ukraine?

In the latest development, two prominent military commanders of the Russian Defense Forces were killed on Monday - a day of heavy casualties for Russians. Both the officials were killed by Ukrainian Army in a counterattack in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. Their deaths were announced by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, who confirmed that Chuhuiv was now liberated.

