ICRC Says Over 170 Civilians Evacuated From Ukraine's Azovstal, Mariupol Amid War

Over 170 civilians were successfully evacuated from the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol and have arrived in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. As Russia’s “unprovoked” war over Ukraine entered its eleventh week, Kyiv confirmed that as many as 600 people have been evacuated so far from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. While at least 1,000 civilians were reportedly trapped inside the Soviet-era steel factory, it was confirmed that all women, children, and elderly have been successfully rescued.

"The humanitarian convoy is a life-changing moment and major relief for these people who have suffered the horrors of close combat for too many weeks. They have all endured a level of horror no human should have to go through," International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said post the rescue of civilians. Since March, the ICRC has helped facilitate the safe passage of more than 10,000 civilians from Sumy and Mariupol to other locations in Ukraine.

UN chief welcomes new evacuees from Mariupol

Meanwhile, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the arrival of a new group of more than 170 civilians into Zaporizhzhia from the Azovstal steelworks and other areas of Mariupol. “My thoughts are with them and all the people in Ukraine who are suffering in this war,” the UN chief said.

Troops demand extraction

Meanwhile, wives of the soldiers trapped inside have demanded that the rescue of troops should be given equal priority as those of civilians. As Russians continued bombarding the plant, Azolvstal battalion soldiers demanded an extraction. Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that troops feared they would be killed if captured by Russian forces, but refused to surrender. Speaking to the media from inside the entrapped factory, Lieut Illya Samoilenko from Azovstal Batallion vowed to fight on, saying that surrender would be a “gift” to the enemy.

Why is Mariupol so important?

While initially, President Vladimir Putin aimed at capturing Kyiv, he shifted his focus to the southeastern port city after a month of military blitz failed to make any substantial gains. The fall of Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia, giving it direct access to the 146 million-strong country, the Sea of Azov and ultimately to the Black Sea.

The fall of Mariupol would also mean that Russia could easily block as much as 80% of Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. It could lead to the economic stagnation of the ex-Soviet state. With its deep berths, Mauripol is the biggest port on the Sea of Azov and houses major iron and steel plants. The port serves as the key export hub for Ukraine’s steel, coal and corn to buyers in the middle east and the African sub-continent.

