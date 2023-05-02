In A First, China Backs UN Resolution Acknowledging Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine

China, in a surprising move on April 26 cast a favourable vote for a United Nations (UN) resolution that recognised Russia's military aggression towards Ukraine and underscored the importance of upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Supported by 122 nations, the resolution that was put forth by 48 countries (including Ukraine) urged for collaboration between the UN and the Council of Europe to tackle the exceptional obstacles confronting Europe, especially in the aftermath of Russia's incursions into Ukraine and Georgia.

The relevant section in the document's preamble stated:

"Recognising also that the unprecedented challenges now facing Europe following the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and against Georgia prior to that, and the cessation of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe, call for strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe, notably in order to promptly restore and maintain peace and security based on respect of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of any State, ensure the observance of human rights and international humanitarian law during the hostilities, provide redress to victims and bring to justice all those responsible for the violations of international law."

Despite being highlighted on Twitter by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, this notable development has gone largely unnoticed. "An attempt by Russia to remove the mention of aggression against Ukraine failed in the General Assembly. Five well-known human rights fighters voted against the resolution – the Russian Federation, Belarus, Nicaragua, Syria, North Korea," Kyslytsya said on Twitter, accompanying the post with a photo scoreboard with the results of the vote.

Previously, Chinese representatives had either abstained from or opposed resolutions that condemned Russia's actions. However, on this particular occasion, several other nations, such as India, Brazil, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, who had previously abstained from denouncing Russia's military aggression and war crimes, joined China in its vote.

Of the 127 nations that participated in the vote, only five countries, namely Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria, opposed the resolution. Additionally, eighteen states chose to abstain from voting.