In Germany, Govt Asks Citizens To Change Diet Habits To Counter Rising Food Prices: Report

Germany’s economic cooperation and development ministry urged its citizens to change diet habits and eat less meat in order to solve the growing food price crisis. Nils Annen, parliamentary state secretary at the ministry, stated that citizens not just need to adjust their diet and consume less meat, but also must offer aid to import-dependent countries to address the global food crisis. As per reports, Ukraine is one of the most significant export countries for products like wheat but the ongoing war is causing turmoil in global agricultural markets. This has caused the greatest impact on African and Asian countries, as European food supplies remain stable despite growing food costs.

"The issue is that several North African states have purchased considerable amounts of wheat from Ukraine in the past. But now, as a result of the ongoing war, there is an acute supply concern," Annen was quoted as saying by Euractiv. The German leader further stated that many fragile states, which are highly indebted as a result of the pandemic, have been hit hard by the crisis and finding it very difficult to adjust to import shortfalls. He went on to say that the rise in food prices could also have serious ramifications at the political level.

Germany earmarks €430 million (Over Rs 3,500 crore) to battle hunger: Report

It is vital to note that a significant portion of worldwide grain production – including that of developing and emerging countries - ends up going into animal feed, Annen remarked. He further stated that reducing meat consumption in Germany and Europe would thus help free up more farmland - both domestically and in meat-importing countries. "If we were to consume about 30% less pork in Germany, this would free up about one million hectares of agricultural land, which could then be used to grow cereals, of course," the German leader added, as per Euractiv. According to the German government, the country has earmarked €430 million (Over Rs 3500 crore) to battle hunger, with a substantial portion going to the UN's World Food Programme.

Germany's leading institutes warned of 'severe recession' if Russian gas is cut off

Meanwhile, Germany's leading economic institutions have warned that a sudden interruption in Russian gas supplies would plunge the country into a "severe recession." Furthermore, the German government has also stated that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war poses "significant threats" to Europe's largest economy. Notably, Germany, whose energy requirements are heavily reliant on Russian gas, has so far resisted calls for a European boycott in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP/Pixabay