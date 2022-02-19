In Munich, US And Germany Warn Russia To Face 'massive Consequences' If It Harms Ukraine

Amid fear of invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and discussed the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict on Friday. While addressing a press conference after the meeting, Blinken asserted West and the European countries have become even more closer than ever.

When asked about the collusion of Russia and China, he said, "Russia and China together are right now less than 20% of world GDP. The United States, Europe together 45% of GDP. When we bring in some of our democratic partners from Asia, Japan, Korea, Australia, others, we're well over 50% of the world GDP. That is a very powerful weight when it's acting in unison, and increasingly, we are."

Further, Blinken warned Russia that the countries are now closer and, therefore, if it tries to harm or destabilise Ukraine in any manner, it would have to face dire consequences.

"We are doing together to bring the countries - not just in Europe but beyond Europe - together in making very clear to Russia that if it commits renewed aggression against Ukraine, there will be, as we've said, and I quote, 'massive consequences'. This is what the G7 countries said together. The European Union, NATO, the power of that deterrent and our solidarity, I remain hopeful, will have an impact," he said.

Meanwhile, Baerbock expressed regret that Russian leaders declined to attend the Munich security conference and added, "This is not a Ukraine crisis... this is a Russia crisis."

"Russia issues an absolutely unacceptable threat with their troop's buildup vis-a-vis Ukraine, but also vis-a-vis all of us and our peace architecture in Europe. This is not the Ukraine crisis. We have to be very careful about our framing. It's a Russia crisis," added German FM.

The German leader also warned Moscow to face financial, political, and economical consequences if it tries to invade Kyiv. "And we have yet another message to Moscow that is just as clear. We don't want to have that. We don't want to have to draw these consequences. We want to have a serious dialogue and security and peace together in Europe," she added.

It is worth mentioning Munich Security Conference is the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. It is a venue for diplomatic initiatives to address the world's most pressing security concerns. As the ongoing tension between Moscow and Kyiv has reached a new height, the meeting is considered very crucial to avert a full-fledged war.

The ongoing meeting will also be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI