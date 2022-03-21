In Ukraine, Civilians Raise $5.6 Million For Army Through Govt-backed Diia App: Reports

In a key development amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, citizens raised $5.6 million via the Diia app in a bid to support the country's armed forces, The Kyiv Independent reported on March 21. The news agency further stated, citing the government-backed app's press release that more than 1,78,000 Ukrainians donated to the cause. All funds are donated to the charity Come Back Alive, stated reports.

Ever since the onset of the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukraine's resistance to Moscow has gripped the world, dominating social media and the news. With all of the exposure, there has been a huge outpouring of financial assistance. Civilians, governments, organisations and celebrities have committed billions of dollars and dispatched everything from weapons to bitcoin to Ukraine to show their support.

Stories of bravery and images of vulnerable victims, such as a pregnant woman on a stretcher after a blast, have sparked outrage and sadness on social media. The communal grief has been heightened by reports of escalating civilian and military deaths in Ukraine. Moreover, Ukrainians are being welcomed cordially and almost without any question all around Europe. Further, the government of the United Kingdom is providing residents with housing at 350 pounds per month.

In the midst of Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces' valiant resistance, claims have surfaced that Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Andriy Paliy has been killed in military offensives in Kherson. The death of the First Captain rank officer adds to a long list of Kremlin forces personnel killed in the war-torn eastern European country since February 24. According to reports, the Russian Commander was killed by Ukrainian forces when a position on an airfield in the port city of southern Ukraine was demolished.

In a Telegram message sent earlier on March 18, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security said Russian Colonel Sergei Sukharev was killed by Ukrainian forces while fighting in a foreign area in the fourth week of the war. According to the Wall Street Journal, Ukraine has a military intelligence squad committed to tracking down Russia's top military figures, including generals, pilots, artillery, and commanders.

