In Ukraine, Over 5,000 People Evacuated Via Humanitarian Corridors, Majority From Kyiv

As the Ukraine war entered Day-19 on Monday, Russian troops continued to advance towards the country's capital Kyiv city. Meanwhile, evacuations have continued

As the Ukraine war entered Day-19 on Monday, Russian troops continued their advance towards the country's capital Kyiv city. As a part of their military advancements, they have severely struck Obolon, a residential district in Kyiv's Oblast. Mariupol, an ancient port city on the Sea of Azov, still remains under siege. Amidst the ongoing crisis, Ukrainian authorities announced that they have successfully evacuated 5,550 civilians from front line cities on Sunday.

Posting a video statement on Monday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated that out of the total 5,550 people evacuated, 3,950 belonged to the Kyiv region. All the evacuations took place via nine humanitarian corridors established following negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. A total of 140,000 civilians were evacuated from conflict zones in Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war has continued for three weeks now and both Russia and Ukraine are witnessing depletion in the resources-manpower, weaponry inter alia. Several other pictures and videos have surfaced online depicting the magnitude of destruction. Ukraine, which has put up a tough fight, has been calling for mass recruitment in the army. Meanwhile, Moscow is dealing with a huge economic blow by the West.

Possible ceasefire?

The fourth round of negotiations between both sides was scheduled to take place on Monday at 10:30 am (Kyiv time). While the previous three rounds of talks have not yielded any substantial results, a Russian lawmaker opined that his country might agree to a ceasefire. Meanwhile, many leaders have asserted that it should be President Vladimir Putin who should engage in negotiations rather than a delegation representing him.

Only a day ago, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks. Meanwhile, the West, led by America, has stepped up on sanctions against Russian individuals and enterprises. China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its neighbour.

