Amid spiralling tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti called for 'immediate de-escalation' of military on the part of the Kremlin. Urging 'all parties' to exert efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis, India advocated for a peaceful settlement in accordance with international law and agreements.

While pushing for 'sustained diplomatic dialogue', Tirumurti pertinently mentioned that 'more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine', which is a matter of grave concern to the GoI.

It may be noted that India has repeatedly established its take on the evolving situation in eastern Ukraine by maintaining a focus on diplomacy and even urged the international community to refrain from fuelling tensions.

"We (India) call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. I would like to underline that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account," the Indian Ambassador to the UN said.

'Situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis': India on Russia-Ukraine crisis

While admitting that situation is worsening by the day, Tirumurti said that the crisis should be redressed before it 'undermines the peace and security' any further. "We had called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasized sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation. However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to," he added.

Further, he called for parties to refrain from using force and exchange dialogues to reach an agreement because larger things are at stake.

"I underline once again that more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required," he further said.

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint," Tirumurti concluded.

While India has not appeared to have chosen sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its voice for peace and global security has not taken a back seat. Recently in France, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had stressed that 'diplomacy' was the only way forward and that no unreasonable use of force could lead to a peaceful settlement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Russian Embassy in New Delhi cemented that India remains a close friend and strategic partner of Russia and that the latter respects India's take on the ongoing Ukraine border situation.

The call for de-escalation surfaced as Russia reiterated that Moscow has no reason to attack Ukraine, however, Putin has allegedly ordered military operations at the newly-formed Donbass to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. Following this, US President Joe Biden termed the military advancements as 'unprovoked and unjustified'.