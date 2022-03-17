India At UNSC Calls For 'free, Fair And Credible' Elections In Libya At Earliest

India, on Wednesday, reiterated its call for holding democratic elections in Libya saying that the North African country still remains marred by security challenges. Addressing the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Libya, Counselor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN, R Madhu Sudan said that it was imperative to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in the country. Here, it is pertinent to note that Libya was shadowed in a gruesome civil war for 6 years till 2020.

Meanwhile, Madhu Sudan noted the recent developments and political disagreements in Libya and Sudan and said that New Delhi hoped that the conflicts could be resolved at the earliest keeping in mind the interests of the people. In addition, he also highlighted that there should be a clear message against any form of violence that could undermine gains made after the war ended 2 years back. He also said that there was an immediate need for the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

"Security challenges remain serious in Libya, including reported mobilization of armed groups in and around Tripoli. Priority right now must be to ensure that elections are held at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner," said Madhu Sudan.

War triggered migrant crisis

Meanwhile, years of civil war have also triggered an excruciating migrant crisis pertaining to its geopolitical location. While Libya itself does not offer great employment opportunities, it acts as a transit for hundreds of thousands of Africans travelling to Europe for a 'better future.' Previously, UNHCR pointed out that Libyan authorities have conducted multiple raids in the past week, particularly targeting refugees and migrants. Buttressing its stance further, the UN organisation said that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in recent raids. In addendum, it highlighted that more than 5,000 refugees have been arrested by Libyan authorities as of now. Concluding its statement, UNHCR called on the Libyan administration to resume humanitarian flights that have been suspended for a year now.

(Image: AP/ANI)