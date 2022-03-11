Last Updated:

India At UNSC Raises Concern On Use Of Biological Weapons Amid Russia's Charge Against US

At the United Nations Security Council's briefing, India underlined the importance of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key convention.

At the United Nations Security Council's briefing, India underlined the importance of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destructions. The country urged the full implementation of the BTWC in 'letter as well as spirit'. 

"We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provision of the Convention and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned," the country said. The UNSC meeting was convened amid Russia claiming that the United States was funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine. 

Russia & China accuse the US of 'developing biological weapons'

On Tuesday, both China and Russia accused the US of 'developing biological weapons' in Ukrainian laboratories bordering Russian territory. Addressing the media, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that the components of the 'biological weapons' were being prepared in Ukraine. The same was echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian later in the day- naming the US. 

In response, U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for itself using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine. “Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she said.

Also, Ukraine refuted the claims asserting, "Russia's allegations worried them as the Putin-led country usually carried out those actions which they accuse others of." 

