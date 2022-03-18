India At UNSC Raises Concern Over Use Of Biological Weapons Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia continues to level serious allegations against the United States over "biological weapons in Ukraine", India on its part has addressed the issue in United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During the UNSC briefing on Friday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) R Ravindra stated that India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention. The same prohibits an entire category of weapons of mass destruction, DPR Ravindra further noted.

Furthermore, he asserted that it is crucial to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit. Moreover, India has also asserted that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation.

Bio-warfare face-off between Russia & US

Soon after the onset of the Ukraine invasion, Russia was slapped with stringent economic sanctions by western countries, predominantly the United States. Amid its faceoff with Washington, Russia has levelled serious allegations that the US operates biological laboratories in Ukrainian territory. Earlier, Russia also claimed that it has discovered US-funded biological weapons facilities in Ukraine. However, the United States has upfront refused these allegations. Moreover, it also believes that its yet another attempt by the Kremlin to weaponize conspiracy theories in order to justify its invasion of Ukraine, as well as a possible precursor to a Russian-sponsored biological or chemical strike.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a US defence agency supported research into bat coronaviruses in Ukraine, and Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that these were not peaceful research. Even so, the White House dismissed these allegations and instead countered Moscow by saying that suspicions of the deployment of biological or chemical weapons could signal Russian efforts to create the framework for their use in the Ukraine conflict.

"We've made an official enquiry on how it may be explained, and we'll demand a response," Lavrov said in Antalya, Turkey, during discussions with his Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues. "I don't have any evidence on their employing these weapons, but these were not benign tests," he added.

Apart from Russia, China also has levelled similar allegations against the United States. Earlier, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian levelled allegations of "US Biolabs in Ukraine". China's Foreign Ministry has said that the United States has 336 laboratories in 30 nations, including 26 in Ukraine.