India Hands Over 7,725 Kgs Essential Medicines & Supplies In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Amid the Ukraine crisis and as Russia continues to invade the war-torn country, India on May 6 handed over Humanitarian Aid comprising 7,725 kg of essential medicines and supplies from the people of India to the people of Ukraine.

A press statement issued by the Embassy of India, Kyiv, stated, “On May 6, 2022, the newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising of essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E. Mr. Oleksii Yaramenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration.''

(Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain with Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health Oleksii Yaramenko; Image: Republic World)

The statement further says, “The aid was requested by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, H.E. Ms. Yulia Svyrydenko, in her telephonic conversation with H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India a few weeks ago.”

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Ambassador Jain hoped that the aid would contribute toward bringing relief to the people of Ukraine in this particularly challenging time. On behalf of Ukraine, Deputy Health Minister thanked the Indian Ambassador for the provision of humanitarian aid, the statement mentioned.

India's assistance to Ukraine so far

Earlier, India had sent over 90 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, comprising medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials including blankets, tents, tarpaulin, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, surgical gloves, etc.

In addition, Indian Pharmaceutical Companies, under the Indian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association of Ukraine (IPMA) have also donated USD six million worth of medical aid and financial assistance to Ukraine. Other Indian companies and prominent Indian residents in Ukraine are also actively involved in providing food and relief to the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday, at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. ''India remains on the side of peace and believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty,'' India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said.

