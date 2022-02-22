Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory For Students; 'Leave Ukraine Temporarily'

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, India on Tuesday, February 22, advised students to leave that country temporarily. As per the advisory statement, Indian students in Ukraine are advised to leave the country temporarily and not wait for an official announcement from the universities.

“Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities. Updates received in this regard would be conveyed subsequently”, the advisory stated.

A high-level war-like crisis broke out in Ukraine after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area. In recent times, since the reports of the Russia-Ukraine conflict surfaced, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has directed its citizen and students to leave the country at the earliest.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

If the conflict intensifies, there is a risk of further deterioration of US-Russia relations and if Russia expands its presence in Ukraine or into NATO countries, there will be greater escalation. Russia’s actions have raised wider concerns about its intentions elsewhere in Eastern Europe, and a Russian incursion into a NATO country would solicit a response from the United States as a NATO ally.

The conflict has heightened tensions in Russia's relations with both the United States and Europe, complicating the prospects for cooperation elsewhere including on issues of terrorism, arms control, and a political solution in Syria.

Previously, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation".

Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire, AP reported. On the other hand, the Ukraine military said it had not fired back after its forces were shelled. They said the shells also hit a kindergarten, wounding two civilians, as per PTI.

