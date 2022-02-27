The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an important advisory for all Indian nationals and students asking them to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of conflict. In the latest notice issued on February 27 2022, the Indian Embassy advised nationals to proceed towards western regions and use railways as a mode of transportation given that it was operational and safer. The Embassy also informed that Ukraine Railways are operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis.

"Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary. We are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. As and when the curfew is lifted, and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighbourhood. Indian nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards Western regions," the advisory read.

It added, "The transportation mode of Railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required. The schedule of trains can be seen at the website https://www.uz/gov.ua. It is also advised to check the Digital Boards at railway stations."

Operation Ganga

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian Citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights. Indian nationals to be evacuated in Air India flights have been asked to reach border countries in the west to be evacuated.

Image: AP/PTI