Is NATO Jeopardising Ukraine By Refusing No-fly Zone Request To Fight Russian Air Power?

As Russia bombarded another Ukrainian airport, President Volodymyr Zelensky lost his cool at the West over not declaring Ukraine a no flying zone or giving the war-hit country fighter jets. In a video address, Zelensky said that the world is strong enough to close "our skies".

Ukraine which has been fighting Russia since February 24, has reportedly made two demands from the West and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)-- the first is a no-fly zone over Ukraine and the second is fighter jets. While the US said that it is "actively" considering Ukraine's demand for fighter jets, NATO has denied the request for no-fly zone.

What is a no-fly zone?

A no-fly zone is a territory or area where certain aircraft are not permitted to fly. In the case of Ukraine, it would mean an air exclusion zone for Russian aircraft, which would not be allowed to fly in the Ukrainian airspace to prevent them from carrying out strikes against the country.

Is NATO jeopardising Ukraine?

The 30-member NATO has failed to stop Russia's military offensive against Ukraine as the war has entered its 11th day. The situation inside the war-hit country seems unlikely to improve anytime soon as Russia has been continuously targeted military locations and sites of strategic importance.

Despite the bleak situation, NATO has refused to get directly involved in the conflict. It has also denied imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO's responsibility is to ensure that war does not escalate or spread outside of the story.

He said that implementing a no-fly zone would mean that NATO needs to send its planes to shoot down Russian ones if they enter. "We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering," Stoltenberg said.

What happens if NATO imposes a no-flight zone?

No-fly zones are imposed by military powers. It means that if a Russian aircraft flies over NATO's no-fly zone, then the forces of the intergovernmental organisation have to take action, including shooting down the plane. So it would mean that NATO has to get semi-involved in the conflict.

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also warned that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by his administration to have entered the armed conflict. He said that the consequences of the war between Russia and NATO are clear to everyone if it happens.

Why Putin is against NATO?

Putin has always been against the breakup of the Soviet Union and has complained that NATO has been admitting countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. He considers that if Ukraine becomes part of NATO, Russia will be totally circled and that would be a threat to Moscow's security.