Is Putting Yanukovych In As Puppet Going To Work? Will Ukrainians Accept Him?

In a key development, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to the Belarusian capital city Minsk, hinting at Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to install Yanukovych as the new head of Ukraine, a post presently held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Will putting Yanukovych in as puppet work?

Yanukovych was elected as the President of Ukraine back in 2010. During his term in office, he had rejected a pending European Union (EU) association agreement, instead, opting for a Russian loan bailout and maintaining close ties with Moscow. Following this, a string of violent clashes erupted that resulted in the fall of the government and his ouster from office. After this, Yanukovych made his way to Russia and continued to live in exile under Kremlin's protection.

His closeness to Putin, supplementarily being elected as Ukraine's president previously, makes him a perfect candidate for the apex position for Ukraine. Putin reportedly wants a puppet government by overthrowing the current regime as Russia aspires to revive its Cold war-era influence. However, it is unlikely that the West will recognise his government.

Will Ukrainians accept Yanukovych?

In the current scenario, the answer appears to be no as his proximity to Putin and Moscow's attack would needle people. His decision to accept Russian finance assistance in November 2013 had sparked protests, initially centred at Kyiv's Independence Square or Maidan. Protests camped out in Maidan and refused to go unless Yanukovych signed the EU agreement, freed jailed protestors, liberalised the constitution of Ukraine and step down from his position. Police attacks on protestors ignited the demonstrations throughout Western Ukraine. The violence reached its peace when the 72-year-old signed into law that restricted freedom of speech and assembly.

By mid-February, the demonstrations claimed the lives of at least 28 protestors, seven police officials and a civilian bystander. After his car was attacked, Yanukovych fled to Russia. On February 22, 2014, the Ukrainian Parliament voted to formally remove him from office. Later, an arrest warrant was also issued, accusing him of being responsible for the "mass killing" of civilians. In January 2019, a court sentenced him in absentia to 13 years in jail for treason. Since going into exile, Yanukovych has been thanking Putin for saving his life.

