Israel is looking forward to mediating ‘peace talks’ between Ukraine and Russia by arranging a meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said in an interview with Moscow’s state-affiliated agency TASS.

The ambassador’s remarks have raised the hopes of a possible resolve for the ongoing military conflict between the countries. When asked by a reporter, on Wednesday, if Jerusalem will broker negotiations to cease hostilities that have regained momentum with Russia’s renewed assaults in Ukraine’s eastern flank, Ben Zvi responded “Certainly.”

Although he added, "They [Putin and Zelenskyy] need to make a decision” adding that it would be "a great honour" for the Israelis to host possible talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"We will be happy to host such a meeting in Jerusalem," the Israeli ambassador said.

Russia, Ukraine delegations could hold meetings in Jerusalem: Israel envoy

Ben Zvi went on to add that a delegation of Russia and Ukraine delegates could hold meetings in Jerusalem. Ben Zvi further informed that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin have maintained regular contact since the latter’s military intervention in Kyiv.

"Indeed, they are in regular contact with each other," he said. "I cannot say when exactly their next [contact] will take place," the Israeli envoy added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff had earlier acknowledged Israel’s mediation efforts, saying that Jerusalem remains “one of the priority venues” for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement made to the Israeli journalists via Zoom, Andriy Yermak said that Ukrainian officials “are impressed by how deeply aware of the situation Israeli officials and Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett in particular are. And we think that he is really inclined and willing to do all it takes to bring peace to our land and to stop the war.”

Israeli leader Bennett has held several rounds of telephonic conversation with Putin and Zelenskyy in an attempt to strengthen the relationship between the countries and reach a ceasefire. PM Bennett had also made one trip to Moscow to hold a face-to face discussion with President Putin. “Since day one, and since our first conversation, we felt how serious the intentions of prime minister Bennett are,” said Ukraine's chief of staff Yermak.

Image: AP