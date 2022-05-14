Italian Min Asserts Finland & Sweden Joining NATO Won't Help In Stopping Ukraine War

Amidst the furore over Finland and Sweden's decision to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Italy's Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti waded into the row, stating that he believes that the nordic nations' decision will not aid in reaching a cessation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine anytime soon. Addressing Giorgetti said, “The entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO will definitely not help to reduce the (duration of the Ukrainian) conflict," reported ANSA news agency.

Furthermore, Giorgetti claimed that adopting such a measure would simply exacerbate Moscow's unfavourable "sentiment", Tass reported. "But these are the questions that, perhaps, are too large for my ability to appreciate them," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Giorgetti is a member of the League party, which is a part of the ruling coalition. Matteo Salvini, the party's leader, has called for an end to supplying arms to Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden are expected to officially apply to join NATO soon

Remarks of Italian minister Giorgetti came after Finland and Sweden had decided to join the NATO military alliance. According to media reports, Finland and Sweden are expected to officially apply to join NATO in the coming days. As per a VOA News report, both countries have said that Moscow's actions have changed Europe's security dynamics and that Russia's nuclear threats require NATO's collective self-defense capabilities.

Furthermore, Finland's Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto told CNBC on Tuesday that the country will be ready to submit its NATO membership application after completing a few more formalities. The Nordic country has been considering joining the alliance following Russia's unlawful war on Ukraine.

It should be noted that Finland is not the only country revising its security strategy. Sweden has been rethinking its stance in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Sweden is expected to submit its NATO application proposal around the same time as Finland, as per Finland's foreign minister.

US-Italy alliance has grown stronger since Russia's military operation began

Meanwhile, on May 10, United States President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met, with Biden praising Rome's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "brutality" in Ukraine. As per a statement provided by the White House, both presidents stated that the US-Italian alliance has grown stronger since Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" began.

This afternoon, I met with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy at the White House. We reaffirmed the strong and broad partnership between the United States and Italy and underscored our continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and imposing costs on Russia. pic.twitter.com/4609Au0mQK — President Biden (@POTUS) May 10, 2022

Both the US and Italy, according to Draghi, have done enough to help Ukraine, and both nations have met practically all of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's requirements. He emphasised that the Italian people want to put a stop to the continuous carnage and bring peace to the country.

