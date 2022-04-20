Italy Says Allies Ready To Ramp Up Anti-Russia Measures To 'increase Moscow's Isolation'

The United States, European Union (EU) leaders and NATO reached a “broad consensus” to ramp up measures against Moscow amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to the official release by the Italian government, Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a fresh video conference on Tuesday with the leaders of other countries as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered the 56th day.

All leaders including US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg raised “strong concern” over the continuation of the military offensive in Ukraine by Russian forces while also calling for a ceasefire “as soon as possible”. All of them “confirmed the importance of close coordination on supporting Ukraine in all its dimensions, with particular regard to the contribution to the country's budget.”

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel and the leaders of Canada, Italy, Romania and Poland took part in the meeting along with Biden, Stoltenberg, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a bid to increase Russia’s ‘isolation’, the Italian PM’s office said in a statement, “Broad consensus was expressed on the need to step up pressure on the Kremlin, including through the adoption of further sanctions, and to increase Moscow's international isolation.”

“The common commitment to diversify energy sources was reiterated, thereby reducing dependence on Russian supplies,” it indeed.

US 'looking' at designating Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Meanwhile, the United States is “taking a close look at” designating Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”. In an interview with CNN, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the Biden administration officials are looking at each available tool to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine. Russia had launched the so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and what followed was widespread destruction of Ukrainian cities along with dozens of thousands of casualties on both sides.

When asked about the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Price told the media outlet, “We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law” while adding “Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate.”

According to State Department, the definition of a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.” Russia would be the fifth nation to join the list as North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Syria are already labelled as state sponsors of terrorism by the US.

Image: AP