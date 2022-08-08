Jaishankar, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Russia War; India Assures Speedy Humanitarian Aid

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 8 spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and Ukraine and focussed on the safety and security of Indian students.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Appreciated the conversation today with FM Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine. Discussed recent developments in the conflict and its continuing global repercussions. Assured that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching very soon."

During their conversation, the Indian Foreign Minister also assured the Ukraine government that the next consignment of Indian humanitarian assistance will be reaching Ukraine very soon.

On the other hand, thanking the Indian government for its support to the war-torn country, the Ukrainian Finance Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Spoke with Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to thank him for India’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and focussed on the safety and security of Indian students. I reiterated that Russia must end its war on Ukraine."

Notably, since the beginning of the war, India has repeatedly called for the cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. While in May, India provided over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising medicines and medical equipments to Ukraine.

Image: AP, PTI