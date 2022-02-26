Japan & US Agree On Need To Strengthen Deterrence Capabilities Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has raised concerns all over the world, the US and Japan are committed to boosting their deterrence capabilities. The Japan government announced that the Foreign Minister of Japan Yohimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone conversation on Saturday, wherein they criticised Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine and confirmed that they need to strengthen the bilateral alliance's deterrent and response capabilities.

The two nations agreed that the consequences of this conflict would not be just restricted to Europe and that it may influence China in the Indo-Pacific area, where it is becoming increasingly aggressive. Hayashi and Blinken also stated that Russia's attack on Ukraine shakes the cornerstone of international order, and vowed to never tolerate attempts to change the status quo unilaterally by force. The Japan Foreign Minister and US State Secy also reiterated that Japan and the US will continue to work closely together despite Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which they described as a severe breach of international law, according to Kyodo News.

'Japan will cooperate with the US and other nations'

Blinken was informed by Hayashi on Japan's new sanctions against Russia, which were announced on Friday and include export limits on semiconductors and other high-tech goods. Hayashi also stated that Japan will cooperate with the US and other countries in dealing with the crisis. The US State Department stated that State Secretary Blinken "thanked" Hayashi for imposing sanctions on Russia and for Japan's stand on this crisis.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated during a press conference on Friday that Tokyo will cooperate closely with G7 leaders and the international community to deepen sanctions against Russia, according to Japan News. Japan's sanctions also freeze Russian financial institutions, individuals and organisations' assets and suspension of visa issuance. Three banks, including the state-owned VEB, will be sanctioned financially.

'Situation in Ukraine cannot be disregarded'

In addition, the government would also tighten the screening of semiconductors and other products. PM Kishida stated that from the standpoint of their country's security, the situation in Ukraine cannot be disregarded and they will send a strong message to the world community, especially Asia, that changing the status quo by force will not be permitted.

Image: AP, Facebook/@Yoshimasa Hayashi