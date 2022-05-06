Japan PM Fumio Kishida Warns Of Ukraine-style Invasion In East Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday warned that invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia, and like Ukraine the region could witness instability. Taiwan Strait must be maintained, he asserted adding that the countries in the East Asia must respond as “one” and remain united in the face of the rising belligerence. Speaking in London via a translator alongside Boris Johnson, Kishida said, “Collaboration among countries sharing universal values becomes ever more vital.”

“We must collaborate with our allies and like-minded countries, and never tolerate a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by the use of force in the Indo Pacific, especially in East Asia,” said the Japanese Prime Minister. “Ukraine may be East Asia tomorrow,” he warned.

Peace and stability in Taiwan Strait 'critical'

Without naming China, Japanese prime minister categorically reiterated that the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is "critical not only for Japan’s security but also for the stability of international society." “Japan maintains its position to expect a peaceful resolution through dialogue to issues surrounding Taiwan. And the situation will be watched carefully from that perspective,” he said. Located just 100 miles away from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan considers itself autonomous, but Beijing claims rights over its sovereignty. As Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese Defence Ministry issued statement, saying Taiwan question is purely "a domestic matter" for Beijing, and that any foreign interference "will not be acceptable."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also challenged the United States for interfering in Taiwan issue, and warned against bolstering ties with the island nation. He accused US President Joe Biden of trying to "establish a new version of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Indo-Pacific region."

Kishida acknowledged that the G7 countries demonstrated that there were consequences to Russia’s brutal invasion in Ukraine. And the similar equation shall be applied in East Asia. He stressed that the coordinated sanctions have had dire repurcurssions on Moscow as over 140 entities would be added to a Russian asset freeze list, and that embargos that would be inacted on Russian military firms will weaken Russia's military resolve in Ukraine.

Kishida, who arrived in UK as a part of his extended trip to Southeast Asian countries, bolstered the defence partnership with Britain. The two nations agreed to exert “maximum pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime in retaliation to his military invasion. The two G7 leaders, UK and Japan are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also pledged to strengthen trade links as Johnson announced new trade envoy to Japan. As two great island democracies, and the third and fifth largest economies in the world, the UK and Japan are focused on driving growth, creating highly skilled jobs and ensuring we remain technology superpowers,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.