Japan To Use Nuclear Reactors, Renewable Energy To Lower Dependency On Russian Oil

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that his country will diversify energy procurement as well as the use of nuclear reactors and renewables to lower dependency on Russian energy. Kishida made the remarks in his speech in London's financial district. He stated that they would raise an investment of 150 trillion yen (nearly Rs 90 lakh crore) in the next 10 years to meet energy needs, APA reported citing CNN.

Furthermore, Fumio Kishida announced that they aim to make mos of pro-carbon pricing with the investment of 150 trillion yen (₹88 lakh crore). He stated that the economy of Japan would continue to increase and he called on the people to invest in it. It is to mention here that ever since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine started on February 24, Japan has been announcing sanctions against Moscow and offering support to Ukraine. In the latest update, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, 5 May, announced fresh sanctions against Russia which continues its aggression in Ukraine.

According to the Japanese government decision, assets held by around 140 more individuals will be frozen and about 70 military organisations will be added to the list of entities that have been banned from exporting, Jiji Press reported. Furthermore, Kishida said that Japan will ban exports of quantum computers and other cutting-edge products to Russia and freeze the assets of some Russian banks, as per the news report. He asserted that the Group of Seven countries need to bolster their unity to protect international peace and stressed that they need to work together to increase their pressure on Russia.

Fumio Kishida meets UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, Fumio Kishida met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street to discuss global security and strengthening the bilateral ties. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that "Russia’s barbaric invasion marked the end of the post-Cold War period," according to the statement released by the UK government. Kishida and Johnson stressed that Russia's offensive in Ukraine had implications for wider international stability. Both sides highlighted the need for democracies around the world to stand together against authoritarian regimes. Japanese Prime Minister and his British counterpart discussed North Korea's ballistic missile launch and condemned the "provocative actions." Kishida and Johnson agreed that both the countries were making significant progress on the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS),

Fantastic to host Prime Minister @kishida230 as we agree to strengthen our cooperation on:



✅ Defence

✅ Green Energy

✅ Trade and Exports



This will deliver growth and security for both our nations for years to come. pic.twitter.com/40Qsz6gUZn — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

Image: AP