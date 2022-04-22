US President, Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a new refugee programme for Ukrainians called "Uniting for Ukraine", enabling the refugees to come directly from Europe to the US amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We’ve already welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainians to the United States. And today, I’m announcing “Uniting for Ukraine,” a new program to enable Ukrainians seeking refuge to come directly from Europe to the United States," President Joe Biden said in a press briefing at the White House.

According to the statement given at the press briefing and also shared on Twitter, this new refugee programme will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians. "This new humanitarian parole program will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians," Biden said.

This development comes after Biden authorised new military assistance worth $800 million for Ukraine against Russia.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, took to Twitter and welcome this new programme. "We are partnering with the Department of Homeland Security on Uniting for Ukraine, a new parole process to welcome Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russia's brutal war," he said in a statement.

'No Russian ship will be allowed in US'

Speaking about the actions taken by the US against Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Biden on Thursday said, "Yesterday, the Treasury Department rolled out additional measures to crack down on entities and individuals attempting to evade our unprecedented sanctions. And today, I announced that the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from our ports."

He further added, "That means no ship -- no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by Russian interests will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None. None."

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), "Uniting for Ukraine is a streamlined process for Ukrainian citizens who have been displaced by Russia’s aggression to apply for humanitarian parole in the United States."

To be eligible for the programme, Ukrainians must have been residents in Ukraine as of February 11, 2022, have a sponsor in the United States, complete vaccinations and other public health requirements, and pass rigorous biometric and biographic screening and vetting security checks, according to the DHS.

"Ukrainians approved via this process will be authorized to travel to the United States and be considered for parole, on a case-by-case basis, for a period of up to two years. Once paroled through this process, Ukrainians will be eligible for work authorization," a statement from the DHS press release read.

Notably, more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on February 24, the UN refugee agency reported on Wednesday.