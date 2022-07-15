At first virtual I2U2 summit on Thursday, US President Joe Biden hailed the food corridor initiative between India and the United Arab Emirates. He said India has a high potential to sustainably increase the country's agriculture yields in the region three-fold in just five years. A a group of four nations, I2U2 include India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

As per a joint statement released by I2U2, the UAE will invest a whopping amount of $2 billion in India to develop a series of integrated agriculture parks across the country. As per the discussion between the leaders of the four countries, they will incorporate state-of-the-art climate-smart technologies to reduce food waste and spoilage, conserve fresh water, and employ renewable energy sources.

Notably, the leaders include Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Explaining the idea behind the noble cause, the statement said New Delhi will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers’ integration into the food parks. On the other hand, the United States and Israel agreed to support New Delhi with their expertise and innovative solutions. It specifically mentioned that the private players will be engaged in the ambitious project.

"These investments will help maximize crop yields and, in turn, help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East," according to the joint statement released by the White House.

A 'clear example of a creative solution' to the global problem

Israel Prime Minister Lapid termed the food corridor initiative between India and the UAE as “clear example of a creative solution” to the global problem. “An initiative like the food corridor between India and the UAE, which was put together by this group, is a clear example of a creative solution to a problem we’re all — we are all facing. The fast transportation of food and preservation technologies, the ability to connect relative advantages together — this is the solution to the problem,” he said in the statement.

Speaking about solar energy, he stated: “…the idea is to make the most of technological capabilities, some of which are still being developed, in order to deal with an energy market that is facing a serious crisis.”

“Since the war in Ukraine broke out, each one of us has had to deal with the crisis on the local level. Its effects on cost of living have been immediate and dramatic. And, of course, this has political implications. Real solutions will only come through cooperation between countries that know how to put together brainpower, knowledge, and resources on the same table,” he added.

I2U2 to establish a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat

Besides, the group has also agreed to advance a hybrid renewable energy project in India. The project will be established in Gujarat, where the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. In Gujarat, the project includes 300 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity complemented by a battery energy storage system.

"Israel and the United States intend to work with the UAE and India to highlight private sector opportunities. Indian companies are keen to participate in this project and contribute to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," it said.

According to the leaders, such projects have the potential to make New Delhi a global hub for alternate supply chains in the renewable energy sector.