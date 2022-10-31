During a phone call with Ukraine's President, POTUS Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper after informing Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had just greenlighted another 1 billion in aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy then started listing out all the other help he needed but was not getting from the US government, NBC reported. The US President could not control his temper and raised his voice on Zelenskyy and told him that the American people and the US government have been quite generous and are working very hard to help Ukraine. Biden even told Zelenskyy that he should show a little more gratitude to the US.

This incident is merely a part of a long list of incidents that highlight the maximalist and fantastical view of the Ukrainian government. According to a report by Fox news, on October 6, whilst virtually addressing the Lowy Institute, Zelenskyy said that NATO should launch preemptive strikes on Russia. NATO strikes on Russia would lead to an actual nuclear war, but the Ukrainian President thought it was a perfectly normal thing to say. The support for granting military aid to Ukraine has been bipartisan but now as the midterms are nearing, some Republicans have started speaking against unlimited aid to Ukraine.

Republicans are becoming skeptical of sending aid to Ukraine

Biden will now face resistance from Republicans as he seeks to grant more military aid to Ukraine. After the midterm elections, the White House is reportedly planning to ask the Congress for billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, nearly $40 billion, claims the NBC report. This demand will face a lot more resistance than any other previous demand as the new Congress that is elected during the mid-terms, will have more people that are sceptical of aid to Ukraine. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said that GOP party members won't be "writing blank cheques to Ukraine".

Kevin McCarthy will most probably become the speaker if the GOP wins the majority in House seats. Since February, the US Congress has allocated $65 billion in aid to Ukraine. “They said that if they win they’re not likely to continue to fund Ukraine. These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine. It’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s really serious, serious consequential outcomes," said Biden. Republicans are saying that voters want them to focus on US' borders and not Ukraine's borders.