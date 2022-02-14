Joe Biden's Visit To Kyiv 'crucial' For Stabilising Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday told his American counterpart, Joe Biden, that latter’s visit to Kyiv is “crucial for stabilising the situation”, said a statement by Zelensky’s office. Ukrainian and US presidents spoke on the phone on 13 February and in the statement released by Zelensky’s office, the Ukrainian leader thanked Biden for his support and invited him to visit Kyiv.

Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement, Zelensky told Biden, "I am convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilising the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation."

Zelensky also told Biden that it is important for Kyiv to receive security guarantees from the United States, added the statement. Moments before both the Ukrainian presidential Office and the White House released statements to provide an insight into the Biden-Zelensky call, a knowledgeable source told CNN that the Ukrainian President had appealed to Biden to make a trip to Ukraine “as soon as possible”. However, the US media outlet had also stated citing unnamed US officials that Biden’s visit to Ukraine appeared unlikely considering the current state of affairs.

Had an hour-long phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2022

Biden tels Zelensky: US would respond ‘decisively’ to Russia

Biden and Zelensky spoke on the phone for the third time since the beginning of 2022 and in the wake of Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s border. During the conversation on Sunday, which lasted a bit under one hour, Biden affirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to an official release by the White House, Biden made it clear that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” along with its allies and partners to any military aggression by Russia. Biden and Zelensky agreed on continuing diplomatic efforts and “deterrence” in response to Russia amassing its troops on borders near Ukraine.

