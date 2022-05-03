Joe Biden's Visit To Ukraine Unlikely But US 'assessing Situation', Says Nancy Pelosi

Amid possibilities of US President Joe Biden visiting Ukraine, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president, dismissed the reports and said, "There are no plans in the works at this time, and obviously, we'll continue to assess." However, she asserted that the POTUS wants to visit the war-torn country but added there are no plans for his visit. "And I know the President would love to visit Ukraine, but — no plans are in the works at this point in time," she added. Earlier last month the White House also echoed the same statements. "It is unlikely President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Kyiv anytime soon," according to the White House's earlier statement.

Notably, POTUS Biden visited the neighbouring country of Ukraine, Poland, last month with Austin and other members where he held several rounds of meetings with the Ukrainian delegation. However, his visit was confined to the boundaries of Poland.

Earlier last month, the leaders of four NATO nations-- Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia-- visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv to lend their support to the embattled country. The leaders travelled by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with their counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and visited Borodyanka, one of the nearby towns where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country’s east. However, Biden chose to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Psaki also affirmed that the United States is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv. "Our objective is to reopen the embassy, to have our diplomats back there, not just travelling back and forth but present in the country," Psaki said.

However, while speaking to the reporters on April 15, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the department was trying to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Ukraine but added it was only possible after the situation became normal for the US diplomats on the ground.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard'.

