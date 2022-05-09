Justin Trudeau Announces Reopening Of Canadian Embassy In Kyiv, Militarily Aid For Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said that their embassy in Ukraine will be reopened in the national capital Kyiv soon. The development comes after Trudeau held a surprise visit to the war-torn country, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8. The Canadian embassy was shut off earlier in February this year after the military aggression by Russian troops escalated in Ukraine. However, the Canadian Prime Minister did not reveal the exact date of the re-opening of the embassy in Kyiv.

I’m in Ukraine with @cafreeland and @melaniejoly today. We’re here to show our support for Ukraine and its people. Our message to President @ZelenskyyUa and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. More to come on our visit. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2022

Canada’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast. I reiterated that during today’s meeting with G7 leaders, which President @ZelenskyyUa and I joined together from Kyiv. We spoke about the current situation and our coordinated response. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2022

Addressing a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Canadian Prime Minister further announced temporarily removing trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for one year. Apart from removing trade tariffs, Trudeau announced an additional military assistance of $50 million. He pledged to provide at least 18 drone cameras, including in-service support and repair, $15 million of high-resolution satellite imagery, up to $1 million in small arms and related ammunition, and additional ammunition for M777 howitzers to the Ukrainian army.

Canada stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau announced additional Canadian military aid for Ukraine.



We will supply this equipment as quickly as possible so that Ukraine can fight and win this war. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HB3qwbMO8X — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 8, 2022

Moreover, Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. "Canada is imposing sanctions on 21 additional Russian individuals, including oligarchs and close associates of the Russian regime. Also, Canada announces sanctioning of 19 individuals in the Russian defence sector and five entities for providing indirect or direct support to the Russian military," according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. Besides, Trudeau also visited Irpin, where the statement said he witnessed the reckless brutality of Vladimir Putin’s illegal war. "Russian forces have terrorized and killed civilians and destroyed homes and neighbourhoods. Canada is leading efforts to ensure they are held accountable for war crimes and other egregious violations of human rights," he stated.

Trudeau hails President Zelenskyy

During the joint conference, both leaders condemned President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war, and denounced Russia’s horrendous attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and its civilians. "As Russia continues its ongoing illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine, Canada will continue to be there to support Ukraine and its people. I would like to thank President Zelenskyy for hosting this visit, but also more importantly, for his leadership. Together with Ukrainians, President Zelenskyy is defending the values at the very heart of democracies. His courage and the courage of Ukrainians are inspiring, and we will continue to do everything we can to make sure Ukraine gets the support it needs," said Trudeau.

Image: AP