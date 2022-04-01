Justin Trudeau Says Russia Can't Be A Constructive Partner At G20 Meeting Amid Ukraine War

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the allies and said that he did not wish to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at this year's G20 meeting, in the backdrop of Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday in Ottawa, PM Justin Trudeau reiterated his support for Ukraine and joined his allies from the west by calling for the exclusion of Russia from the Group of Twenty (G20). He said that the war in Ukraine has put an end to economic growth for everyone in the world. According to Agence France-Presse, the Canadian PM said that Russia can't be a constructive partner in resolving the current crisis created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau stated that he had discussed his concerns with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who would host the November conference of major economies. To the Indonesian President, he said that Putin's presence would be extremely difficult for Canada and unproductive for the G20.

Trudeau emphasised that doing normal business with Vladimir Putin would be difficult. He said that knowing the fact that the current crisis in Ukraine is created by Russia's President Putin, it would be difficult to sit with the Russian President, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Other leaders on Putin and Russia's G20 inclusion

Against the backdrop of the Russia Ukraine war, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already criticised the idea of allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 meeting this year. US President Joe Biden also supported the expulsion of Russia from the G20. In his press conference in Brussels last week, Biden said that he supports removing Russia from the Grouping of Twenty Nations (G20). However, China has fully come out in support of Russia after the US and European countries raised the possibility of expelling Moscow from the Group of 20 (G20). Calling Russia an "important member", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin preached to the member states, saying that they should uphold "true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation" and tackle "mounting challenges" in economic fields. In his statement, he backed Moscow, saying that no country has the right to remove it as a member.

Trudeau warns Of 'difficult time'

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised concerns over the situation arising from the ongoing crisis. Trudeau on Thursday stated that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic are impending difficult times like causing food shortages.