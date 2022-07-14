Kaliningrad Considers Taking Retaliatory Steps If EU Does Not Remove Restrictions: Report

In latest development, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov has said that the proposals on retaliatory steps against EU nations "remain on the table". He said that the proposals can be put in place if EU nations do not remove the restrictions imposed on the transit of sanctioned goods, TASS reported. Notably, EU nations have announced sanctions on the transit of goods from Russia to Kaliningrad in the sanctions imposed against Moscow in response to its military aggression in Ukraine.

Anton Alikhanov has said that the proposals of the Kaliningrad region have "varying degrees of destructiveness and economic effect". He stated that Kaliningrad has "made its proposals" and the decision regarding the proposals against the EU will be taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government of Russia as well as the Security Council, as per the TASS report.

The statement of Anton Alikhanov comes after Lithuania's ban on the transit of Russian cement, alcohol and other goods to Kaliningrad came into effect on 10 July. Notably, Kaliningrad is a Russian region between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea. Earlier on 17 June, Lithuania has imposed sanctions on steel and other goods on June 17. Russia had called the decision of Lithuania a "blockade" and had asserted that the move will be given a "non-diplomatic" response.

EU Commission allows transit of Russian goods through rail

Meanwhile, the European Commission on Wednesday, 13th July, announced new guidelines on the transit of goods from Russia. According to the new guidelines, the bloc has confirmed that the transit of goods can take place through rail. It stated that the transit of sanctioned goods with Russian operators has been banned under the sanctions imposed by the EU.

The EU Commission further stated that member states to keep track of the volume of transit, whether the volume is within the historical average of the past three years. Lithuania's Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision of the EU Commission and stressed that they will not ignore the "positions and assessments" of its partners, LRT reported. It further stated that they will keep a track on transiting goods in order to ensure that the sanctions are not circumvented.

"The transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to Member States' obligation to perform effective controls," the EU Commission said in the statement.

