Karnataka CM Offers Condolences To Kin Of Indian Killed In Russian Shelling On Ukraine

After an Indian Student tragically lost his life on Tuesday, March 1, in the shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended his condolences to the students' family, assuring that his government is constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back his mortal remains to the country.

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. The student, identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

The Karnataka Chief Minister took to Twitter, and stated, "Shocked on the death of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka, in bomb shelling in Ukraine. My deep condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. We are constantly in touch with MEA and will make all efforts to bring back his mortal remains."

"The matter is being negotiated with the Foreign Ministry officials and every effort is being made to bring the remaining students safely," CM Bommai added.

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.