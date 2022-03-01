Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Offers Condolences To Kin Of Indian Killed In Russian Shelling On Ukraine

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai extended his condolences to the Indian students' family, who tragically lost his life in Russian shelling on Ukraines' Kharkiv.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Ukraine

Image: ANI/Republic


After an Indian Student tragically lost his life on Tuesday, March 1, in the shelling on Ukraine's Kharkiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended his condolences to the students' family, assuring that his government is constantly in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back his mortal remains to the country.

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. The student, identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

The Karnataka Chief Minister took to Twitter, and stated, "Shocked on the death of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka, in bomb shelling in Ukraine. My deep condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. We are constantly in touch with MEA and will make all efforts to bring back his mortal remains."

READ | 346 people from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine, CM Bommai speaks to EAM Jaishankar

"The matter is being negotiated with the Foreign Ministry officials and every effort is being made to bring the remaining students safely," CM Bommai added. 

Russia attacks Kharkiv 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

READ | Spoke to Jaishankar about bringing back Kannadigas stuck in Ukraine: Karnataka CM Bommai

Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.

READ | Karnataka CM Bommai vows to develop Keladi region in line with ideals of Keladi Chennamma
READ | Karnataka to include lessons on state's brave women in school syllabus: CM Bommai

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Karnataka
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND