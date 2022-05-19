Last Updated:

Kosovo PM Albin Kurti Expresses Willingness To Join NATO & European Union

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has expressed willingness to join NATO and the EU. He made the announcement during an event hosted by Atlantic Council.

Kosovo Prime Minister

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has expressed willingness to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union. The intention of Kurti to join the 30-member military alliance and the EU comes after Finland and Sweden submitted applications for NATO membership. Kurti made the announcement during an event organised by the Atlantic Council on Wednesday, 18 May, RT reported. 

Earlier on 18 May, Albin Kurti held a meeting with officials of the US administration, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and USAID Chief Samantha Power in Washington. During the meeting with Jake Sullivan, Albin Kulba said that Kosovo is willing to bolster its partnership with the United States based on common values. Kurti further stated that Kosovo is committed to working towards joining the EU and having more involvement in the Peace Program. He called it a "first step" towards NATO membership, according to the statement released by the Kosovo Prime Minister's office. During the meeting, they discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the "destabilizing efforts" of Russia in the region. 

Kosovo PM discusses 'stability in Western Balkans' with Sullivan 

During the meeting, they also discussed Kosovo's provision of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Both sides also exchanged views on the stability in the Western Balkans. Sullivan highlighted the support of the US for the EU-facilitated dialogue to reach a normalization agreement between Kosova and Serbia, according to the readout of the meeting released by the White House. Sullivan expressed gratitude to Kurti for assistance provided by Kosovo to Afghan refugees and their temporary accommodation in Kosovo. In addition to Sullivan, Albin Kurti also held a meeting with Elissa Slotkin and Jim McGovern. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kurti said that Elissa Slotkin expressed "unequivocal support" for Kosova and its aspirations to join international and regional organizations like NATO. 

Sweden & Finland apply for NATO membership

Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, 18 May, submitted their official applications to the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for joining the military alliance. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the requests of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance by saying "this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security." He called the decision of the two Nordic countries a "historic step" and stressed that the alliance will now consider the next steps. Jens Stoltenberg  underlined that the security interests of all allies need to be "taken into account" and stressed that they will work to address all the issues and "reach a rapid conclusion." 

