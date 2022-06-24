Kremlin 'analysing' Lithuania's Kaliningrad Transit Blockade 'in Most Serious Way'

The Kremlin on Thursday said that while it is fully determined to retaliate against the unilateral transit blockade of its goods via Kaliningrad by Baltic state Lithuania, it will “not rush to make decisions.” Russia President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Tass that Moscow’s stance is “absolutely correct” with respect to the Kaliningrad issue, which in fact is a provocation. But he added, saying that there’s “no need to rush here.” Although Peskov iterated that at the same time, Russia has been “full of determination and will take some time before certain decisions are made.”

"We are analysing this situation in a most serious way. Via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are delivering our [position] to our opponents," said Putin’s spokesperson Peskov. "In this situation, we are absolutely right.” "Regretfully, they are not our partners any longer, they are our opponents now," he added.

'Moscow will deliver its position..' warns Peskov

Peskov told reporters of the state affiliated news agency Tass that Russia is gauging the scenario, and will act in a more comprehensive manner to rescue its economy, trade and commerce. Moscow will deliver its position regarding the transit blockade of the enclave to its opponents, he went on to add. When asked by a reporter whether Russia plans any retaliatory move after a report compiled on the issue by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was submitted to President Vladimir Putin, Peskov asserted that a response is needed. "We need some time to analyse the situation." "I believe our opponents need it as well," he replied.

Peskov also speculated the possibility of Lithuania lifting the ban on transit to Russia’s Baltic exclave, but categorically stressed that Moscow is prepared for the worst. "Let us not rule out anything. Let us hope for the better and prepare for the worse. And this is exactly what we are doing now," he told the reporters. The Russian foreign ministry had also summoned the European Union ambassador to the Kremlin, Markus Ederer, to voice the objection to Baltic country's recent embargo over the transit of goods from Kaliningrad, Anton Alikhanov, the governor of Kaliningrad, told Russian state television.

Vilnius, in an effort to implement the EU's sanctions regime against Russia, rampantly imposed a blanket ban on the transit of goods through Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave situated in the midst of two NATO nations, Lithuania and Poland. Lithuania has banned the transportation of coal, metals, construction materials and advanced technology, which constitutes around 50% of all goods exported by Russia. Kaliningrad is Russia's only Baltic Sea coastline and has the Russian military's Baltic Fleet bases with nuclear-capable Iskander missile installations.