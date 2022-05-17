Kremlin Terms US As Hostile State, Slams Washington-led 'hybrid War' Against Moscow

Amid the relentless war, Russia has said that the Western countries, including the US, which is conducting a hybrid war against Russia, have become hostile states to Moscow, TASS reported. According to the Russian news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this while he was at the educational marathon conference on Tuesday. As per Peskov, America has started a "hybrid war" against Russia as Moscow become a tough competitor of the United States. He maintained that Russia tried to contact America to address its grievances related to security. However, the US did not show any interest in resolving the issues, Peskov added.

"They didn't listen to us very much, because there is very strong competition in the world. And in general, the collective west is arranged in the form of a pyramid, the US being at the top, no matter what anyone says. And the decision-making centre is there," Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Peskov.

Further, he slammed the US and British advisors who were assisting Ukraine with intelligence data. Peskov termed the ongoing situation as both a diplomatic and political war. "The hybrid war is what is happening right now, what we have encountered. It is not confined to the US and British advisers, who are telling the armed Ukrainian nationalists what to do and who are providing them with intelligence data and so on," TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov says Russia will take back its frozen assets

"It’s a diplomatic war and a political war. There are attempts to isolate us in the world. It’s an economic war. We indeed keep referring to them mildly as unfriendly states, but I should say that they are hostile states because what they are doing is war," TASS quoted Peskov as saying. While speaking at the event, Peskov highlighted how the West has frozen Russian funds. He termed the US action against Russian frozen assets as "theft" and reiterated Russia will fight to get it back.

"Our dollar-and euro-denominated assets on accounts there in the Western countries have been frozen. In fact, they have been stolen, they are trying to be stolen. But we are going to fight for them, of course," he said.

Image: AP