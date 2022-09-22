Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan Ban Their Citizens In Russia From Participating In War

While Russia announced its partial military mobilisation plans amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have banned their citizens in Russia from participation in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war. The embassies of the three nations in Russia have issued separate statements warning their citizens against participating in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported. The warning has been issued by three Central Asian nations amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 200 days.

On September 21, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia told their citizens that they would face criminal liability if they get involved in hostilities on the territory of foreign states. It advised their citizens in Russia to immediately contact the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan if they get called up for participating in any hostilities. Kyrgyzstan's advisory for its citizens comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia. Furthermore, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan warned that those who participate in war will face the risk of being deprived of liberty for five to 10 years and added that the confiscation of property is also possible.

Uzbekistan warns citizens against participating in hostilities

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia on Tuesday, 20 September, advised their citizens against the creation of volunteer battalions and participation in hostilities on the territory of foreign states, as per the news report. The Embassy of Uzbekistan further warned that a criminal liability has been established and violators will face up to 10 years in prison. Similarly, Kazakhstan announced that such actions are punishable by a prison term of five to 9 years, which is provided for in Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Putin orders partial mobilization in Russia

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Putin on Wednesday, 21 September, announced partial mobilization in Russia. His announcement came a day after Russian-captured regions in Ukraine announced their intention to hold a referendum on joining Russia. He asserted that the decision is "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions.

In his address to the nation, the Russian leader stated, "We are talking specifically about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience." Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that only 1% out of Russia's 25 million military reserves will be involved in partial mobilization, adding that the reserve servicemen who have experience in military and combat will be mobilized, Sputnik reported. The students of Russia will not be involved in partial mobilization, he clarified.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin said.

