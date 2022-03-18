Latvia, Estonia Expel Russian Diplomats For Inappropriate Actions & Breaching Security

In a key development amid the ongoing war, the foreign ministries of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania on Friday announced that a total of 10 Russian diplomats had been expelled. Four diplomats were expelled from Lithuania, while three each were expelled from Latvia and Estonia.

The foreign minister of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, announced on Friday that three members of the Russian embassy had been expelled for engaging in activities that were incompatible with their diplomatic status. “Latvia expels three employees from the Russian embassy for activities contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics announced on Twitter. He further added that the decision had been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia.

Besides, Estonia announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats for allegedly breaching the country's security and spreading propaganda on Friday. The activities of the diplomats, according to Estonia's undersecretary for Political Affairs Rein Tammsaar, violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. They are now required to leave Estonia within 72 hours. In a statement, the ministry remarked, "All three have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."

Lithuania, on the other hand, stated that the expulsions were carried out in "solidarity with Ukraine, which has been facing the unprecedented Russian military aggression." Meanwhile, Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced earlier in the day the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats, accusing them of violating international conventions on diplomatic ties. Further, Slovakia, an EU and NATO member, fired three Russian diplomatic employees on Monday, citing information from its secret service.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's aggression on Ukraine is already in its fourth week, despite the rising strong language from Western nations directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to halt strikes in a number of cities. It's difficult to ascertain how many civilians have been killed so far. More than 600 people have perished, according to the UN, however, the true total is likely to be much higher. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are reported to have died, according to reports.

Meanwhile, discussions between Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a diplomatic solution are continuing, despite fears that Russia's military is becoming bogged down. Despite Russia's claims to air supremacy, Ukraine's air defences appear to be still operational, even as Western countries pour portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles into the country.

